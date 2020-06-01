Britain not interested in seeing Russia in G7 despite another Trump trial balloon

Britain's government would not support readmitting Russia as a member of the G7, but it is up to the host country of any summit to decide which leaders it invites as a guest, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would postpone a Group of Seven summit he had hoped to hold next month until September or later, and expand the list of invitees to include Australia, Russia, South Korea and India.

Johnson's spokesperson said the prime minister would wait to see what the United States proposed.

"We will look at the detail of what the U.S. is proposing. It is customary for the country that holds the G7 presidency to invite other leaders to participate as guests in the summit," he told reporters.

"Russia was removed from the G7 group of nations following its [2014] annexation of Crimea and we are yet to see evidence of changed behaviour which would justify its readmittance … We wouldn't support it being readmitted as a member of the group."

Russia awaits more information from U.S.

In Moscow, The Kremlin said on Monday it needed more details before responding to Trump's proposal to invite Russia, but that President Vladimir Putin supported dialogue on the issue.

"President Putin is a supporter of dialogue in all directions, but in this case, in order to respond to such initiatives, we need to receive more information, which we unfortunately do not have," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

"We don't know the details of this proposal yet, we don't know if it is official."

Peskov said that Moscow needed to know what might be on the agenda of the proposed meeting and its format, before responding.

Trump, left, is shown with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the presidential Blue House in Seoul on June 30, 2019. Moon has accepted Trump's invitation to appear at the next G7 summit, the South Korean government said. (Chung Sung-Jun/Pool/The Associated Press)

Russia was expelled from what was then the G8 in 2014 when Trump's predecessor, Barack Obama, was U.S. president. Russia still holds Crimea, and various G7 governments have rebuffed previous calls from Trump to readmit Moscow.

Peskov said other formats such as the G20 give Russia a platform to discuss international issues with other countries.

"There are very comfortable and effective mechanisms for all participants for international dialogue, such as the G20, which allows the world's leading economies to discuss the most pressing problems," he said.

Some Russian analysts believe Moscow should regard Trump's potential invitation with skepticism.

"Trump's intention to invite Putin as a guest of the #G7 makes no sense for Russia. All blame, no gain is what it'll get. This chapter should remain closed," Dmitri Trenin, director of the Carnegie Moscow Center and a former colonel in the Russian army, wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Canada has been opposed

It is not the first time Trump has proposed Russia rejoining the other nations.

"For most of the time it was the G8, it included Russia, and President Obama didn't want Russia in because he got outsmarted. Well, that's not the way it really should work," Trump said in August 2019.

Chrystia Freeland, foreign minister at the time, stated Canada's position on the matter in 2019. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is shown with her at an Aug. 22, 2019 joint news conference in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Reuters)

He also mused about a Russian invitation to the G7 summit in Quebec City in 2018, a meeting marked by friction.

The Trudeau government has been consistent in its position on Russia's status in relation to the G7.

"Russia's violation of international law in invading Crimea and annexing it, in continuing to support war in the Donbas [in Ukraine], is something we cannot allow to stand," Chrystia Freeland, who was foreign affairs minister at the time, said in August 2019.

If Moscow wants to rejoin the international delegation, it must end the war in the Donbas and leave Crimea, Freeland said at a news conference alongside U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Trump's position on the matter has raised eyebrows, and not just for being less concerned than other Western allies about the Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. Trump's presidential campaign was found in the special counsel investigation by Robert Mueller to have been open to Russian attempts to discredit Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

South Korea accepts

South Korean President Moon Jae-in told Trump on Monday that he would willingly accept the American leader's invitation to join the summit, South Korea's presidential Blue House said in a statement.

Trump and Moon spoke by phone, the Blue House said.

The leaders of the world's major economies were slated to meet in June in the U.S. at Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland. Trump had expressed disinterest in a virtual meeting due to the pandemic, and announced the postponement on the weekend.

The president announced last October the summit would be held at Trump National Doral Miami in Florida, but the change was eventually made to Camp David after considerable criticism, even from some Republicans.