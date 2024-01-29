Catherine, Princess of Wales, discharged from hospital after surgery stay

The Princess of Wales has undergone a planned abdominal surgery at a London clinic, while the King is being treated for an enlarged prostate. Princess Catherine is not expected to return to royal duties until after Easter, but King Charles is expected to have a shorter recovery.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales, has returned home from hospital after abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said in a statement on Monday, adding that she was making "good progress."

Catherine, 42, the wife of heir to the British throne Prince William, was admitted Jan. 16 at the London Clinic hospital after undergoing surgery for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition.

King Charles is thought to still be in the same hospital after he had planned treatment there on Friday to address an enlarged prostate.

Kensington Palace said Catherine was now back at home in Windsor.

"She is making good progress," the statement said.

"The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at the London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided."

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, is shown driving from the London Clinic on Jan. 18, during his wife's stay related to abdominal surgery. (Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images)

No imminent public activities

The princess is not due to return to public duties until after Easter. Her husband Prince William, the heir to the throne, has postponed his engagements to look after their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

Few details of her illness or surgery have been given as Britain's royals usually regard all medical issues as a private matter.

Charles, however, chose to publicize his condition to encourage other men to have medical checks.

He visited Catherine in hospital before having a "corrective procedure" to treat a benign enlarged prostrate, a condition common among men over 50.

Charles's public engagements have also been postponed to allow a short period of recuperation.