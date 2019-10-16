British government scraps plan to force age-verification on porn sites

Britain has dropped plans to demand age verification for people viewing pornography after concluding it would be better to help companies limit access to adult content, the digital and media minister responsible said on Wednesday.

Under plans announced in April, commercial providers of online pornography would have needed to check that its users were 18 or over, and websites that broke the law would be blocked or have their payment services withdrawn.

Critics said the measures could be easily bypassed while privacy campaigners said they would be counterproductive and could lead to legal sites being blocked.

The scheme, which would have made Britain the first country to bring in age verification for online pornography, was supposed to launch in June but was delayed. Nicky Morgan, the secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport in Boris Johnson's government, said the proposals had now been ditched.

"We are committed to the U.K. becoming a world leader in the development of online safety technology and to ensure companies of all sizes have access to, and adopt, innovative solutions to improve the safety of their users," she said in a written statement to Parliament.

The plan was initially introduced as part of the Digital Economy Act, legislation passed by Theresa May's Conservative government in 2017, but the desire to require customers to opt-in to accessing adult sites was originally promoted by her predecessor, David Cameron.