Britain mourns 1st police officer killed in line of duty in over 2 years

A 28-year-old police officer investigating a reported burglary in southeast England has died after being dragged by a vehicle, police said Friday.

Police have arrested and detained 10 males on suspicion of murder in the death of Andrew Harper, 28. The youngest is 13 while the oldest is 30.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "deeply shocked and appalled" by Harper's death, and said his thoughts were with the officer's family, friends and colleagues.

"It is the most powerful reminder that police officers up and down the country put themselves at risk every single day to keep us safe," Johnson said. "They have my absolute support."

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement she was "appalled" by the incident.

"PC Harper died in the line of duty protecting the public and his incredible bravery and extraordinary sacrifice will not be forgotten," she said.

Thames Valley Police Chief Const. John Campbell said that although the cause of Harper's death had not yet been confirmed, he had been "dragged along by a vehicle."

"He was out of his police vehicle at the time," he added.

Officer newly wed just weeks ago

Harper, with the Roads Policing Proactive Unit, was killed in Berkshire, in southeast England, at 11:30 p.m. local time Thursday. Campbell said it was a terrible day for the force.

"And to add further angst to what are terrible circumstances, Andrew was only married four weeks ago."

Officers remained at the scene of the incident as forensic investigators took photographs of items on the road. Two white tents were also erected.

In the past decade, 10 officers have been killed in incidents involving criminal suspects in England. The most recent involved Police Const. Keith Palmer, who was stabbed in the 2017 attack on Westminster Bridge and Parliament, which was deemed terrorism-related.

The last police fatality for a non-terrorism event was nearly four years ago, but the BBC reported Friday two other officers have suffered serious injuries in on-duty incidents so far in August.