U.K. couple who named their son after Hitler jailed over membership in far-right group

A couple who named their child after Adolf Hitler were convicted in Britain on Monday for being members of the banned far-right group National Action.

Adam Thomas, 22, and Claudia Patatas, 38, were convicted along with Daniel Bogunovic, 27, of being members of the organization, after they shared messages praising Hitler as well as images of them dressed as members of the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan (KKK) and giving Nazi salutes.

Three others had already pleaded guilty to membership in National Action, which was banned by the government after members of the group praised the murder of lawmaker Jo Cox by a Nazi-obsessed loner in 2016.

Top to bottom and left to right: Adam Thomas in a KKK robe holding his son; Thomas with a knife; Claudia Patatas and Thomas with their son; Darren Fletcher with Thomas and Patatas; Thomas and Fletcher; Thomas with a crossbow. Fletcher was among the trio who pleaded guilty in the case, police say. (West Midlands Police)

"After National Action was banned it went underground and changed its name but it did not disappear," said Deb Walsh of the Crown Prosecution Service.

"These members continued to believe in its racist neo-Nazi world view, remained in contact on encrypted messaging apps, and organized meetings to keep the group going."

National Action is the first far-right group to be banned in Britain for decades. Far-right parties have grown in much of Europe in the last few years, but in Britain they remain on the fringes of political life.

The court in Birmingham heard that Thomas and Patatas had given their baby the middle name Adolf to express their admiration for the leader of the Third Reich.

West Midlands Police posted pictures of the pair posing while holding their baby and a swastika flag. Thomas also posed in Ku Klux Klan robes with his son, and with a crossbow.

Six people have been convicted of being members of the banned extreme right wing neo-Nazi group National Action - two men and a woman found guilty today after three other men had admitted membership of the group before the trial - more here <a href="https://t.co/BLjMhI9px4">https://t.co/BLjMhI9px4</a> <a href="https://t.co/JaTQ5ODLBY">pic.twitter.com/JaTQ5ODLBY</a> —@WMPolice

Local police Chief Matt Ward said the group had gathered weapons and researched how to make explosives.

"These individuals were not simply racist fantasists; we now know they were a dangerous, well-structured organization," he said.

"Their aim was to spread neo-Nazi ideology by provoking a race war in the U.K. and they had spent years acquiring the skills to carry this out."