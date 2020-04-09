Boris Johnson 'continues to improve' in hospital, British government says

Britons braced Thursday for several more weeks in lockdown as Prime Minister Boris Johnson remained stable in a London hospital after three nights in intensive care for treatment of his coronavirus infection.

Johnson's spokesperson, James Slack, said the prime minister "had a good night and continues to improve" at St. Thomas' Hospital.

On Wednesday evening the government said Johnson, 55, was making "steady progress" and sitting up in bed. He has been receiving oxygen without being placed on a ventilator since his COVID-19 symptoms worsened and he was admitted to an ICU.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for Johnson while he's ill, will chair a meeting of the government's COBRA crisis committee to discuss whether to extend restrictions on public activity and people's movements imposed March 23 to try to slow the spread of the virus.

The original restrictions were for three weeks, a period that ends Monday. But there is little prospect of the government's stay-home order and business closures being lifted. Restrictions could be strengthened if people flock to parks and outdoor spaces over what is forecast to be a warm, sunny Easter weekend.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there was no prospect of the lockdown being "lifted immediately or even imminently."

She told Sky News: "I wouldn't expect any change coming out of today's COBRA meeting."

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden also told Sky News that "the curve [of new cases] is beginning to flatten."

"This is the moment that we need to stick to the path we've chosen. The British people have really come behind this. We shouldn't be giving up this Easter weekend, that is the number-one thing."

More than 7,000 deaths recorded in Britain

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild to moderate symptoms such as fever and cough. But for some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause pneumonia and in some cases death.

WATCH | British hospital turns patient over in bid to help lungs:

A look at how sick someone has to be to be taken to the ICU, what the treatment might be and what recovery could look like. 2:00

More than 7,000 people with the coronavirus have died in British hospitals, according to government figures. While the number of new confirmed cases has begun to plateau, deaths continue to rise and are approaching the peaks seen in Italy and Spain, the two countries with the greatest number of fatalities.

On Wednesday, the U.K. reported 938 new deaths, the country's biggest increase to date. Not all the U.K. deaths reported each day occurred in the preceding 24 hours, and the total only includes deaths in hospitals.

Johnson's government was slower than those in some European countries to impose restrictions on daily life in response to the pandemic, leading his critics to accuse him of complacency. Britain also had one of the lowest numbers of hospital beds per capita in Western Europe before the pandemic, with only about 5,000 intensive-care beds nationwide.

That number has been increased vastly in the past few weeks, both by converting other areas of hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients and by building temporary facilities, including a 4,000-bed hospital at London's Excel conference centre.

Bank of England announces 'temporary' lending

So far, hospitals have been stretched but not overwhelmed, But some medics say they are struggling and still have not received adequate supplies of personal protective equipment, or PPE.

"We're still, by and large, wearing the same equipment that we were a few weeks ago," said Dr. Nishant Joshi, an accident and emergency doctor who works in a hospital north of London.

"We're getting a higher volume of patients, and they are more unwell and they're probably more contagious."

A National Health Service worker is tested for COVID-19 at a drive-thru testing centre in Manchester on Thursday. The country is trying to ramp up testing after initial delays. (Jon Super/The Associated Press)

Slack, the prime minister's spokesperson, said "we are confident that enough supply is now reaching the front line," and that the government was working urgently to sort out any distribution problems with protective equipment.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England has agreed to temporarily lend the government money if needed to help finance its massive COVID-19 spending plans, reviving a measure used during the 2008 financial crisis.

Sensitive to claims it is resorting to "monetary financing," or permanently supporting government spending by printing money, the BoE stressed its move was a short-term measure — with any money borrowed to be repaid by the end of 2020.

BoE governor Andrew Bailey said on Sunday that monetary finance was anathema to central bankers and has linked it to hyperinflation in 1920s Germany and later Zimbabwe.

"As a temporary measure, this will provide a short-term source of additional liquidity to the government if needed to smooth its cashflows and support the orderly functioning of markets, through the period of disruption from COVID-19," the BoE said in Thursday's joint finance ministry statement.

Johnson's government has made historic spending and tax cut pledges costing tens of billions of pounds as the economy plunges into potentially its biggest downturn in over a century.

The BoE has also worked closely with the government on joint measures to lend money to businesses hit by the crisis.