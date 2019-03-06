U.K. police probe 4 more suspicious packages

Four more suspicious packages were reported to British police, a day after three London transportation hubs received letter bombs.

Police Scotland said officers examined packages discovered just before 11 a.m. local time at the University of Glasgow and at the Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters in Edinburgh.

The university said several buildings on its campus, including the mailroom, had been evacuated "as a precautionary measure" and would remain closed all day, with classes cancelled.

Police said they carried out a "controlled explosion of the device." The Edinburgh package was found to contain "promotional goods."

There was no "ongoing threat to the public," the force said.

Later Wednesday, police were called to the University of Essex, in England, for another report of a suspicious package. A cordon was put in place and some buildings were evacuated until it was determined the package "posed no risk."

Part of our Colchester Campus has been evacuated, after a suspicious package was reported on Campus. All timetabled teaching events have been cancelled, please make your way home. We expect to be open as usual tomorrow. —@Uni_of_Essex

A fourth suspicious package was later found near the peers' entrance to the House of Lords at the U.K. Parliament in London, police said. It was quickly assessed and deemed "non-suspicious."

No injuries have been reported, and no arrests have been made.

It's unclear whether the packages are linked, or if they're connected to three small explosive devices that arrived at offices for two London airports and a train station on Tuesday. One of the envelopes, sent to Heathrow Airport, partly caught fire but no one was injured.

Counterterrorism detectives are leading the investigation into the London letter bombs, photos of which were released Wednesday.

Three letter bombs arrived at London transportation hubs on Tuesday: one at a building on the grounds of Heathrow Airport, one at City Centre Airport and one at Waterloo train station. (Metropolitan Police)

Commander Clarke Jarrett said police had "issued extensive advice to transport hubs and mail sorting companies to be vigilant."

The envelopes received in London appeared to carry Irish stamps, and Jarrett said one line of inquiry "is the possibility that the packages have come from Ireland."



Dean Haydon, Britain's senior national co-ordinator for counterterrorism policing, said no sender had been identified and no group had claimed responsibility.

"We are talking to our Irish counterparts, but at the moment there's nothing to indicate motivation of the sender or ideology," he said.