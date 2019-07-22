British Conservative MP Charlie Elphicke charged with sexual assault

A Conservative Party legislator in Britain has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Monday that Charlie Elphicke, an MP since 2010 for Dover, was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the first charge stems from an alleged attack in 2007 and the other two charges relate to two alleged attacks in 2016.

The 48-year-old legislator is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court on Sept. 6.

Prosecutors say the decision to charge Elphicke was made after a review of evidence provided by London's Metropolitan Police.

Elphicke had been suspended from the Conservative Party in late 2017 for what the party called "serious allegations" that had been referred to police.

In a statement to the British media, his lawyer said Elphicke denied the charges and "will defend himself vigorously and is confident that he will clear his name."

Leave supporter

In addition to the criminal matter, Elphicke's arrest could have political implications if the charges are proven and he's forced out of Parliament.

The Conservative Party does not have a majority of its own and has relied for the past two years on the support of 10 lawmakers from the Northern Irish Democratic Unionist Party.

Alan Duncan, a junior foreign office minister, resigned on Monday. Duncan joined Margot James, who stepped down as a culture minister last week.

Several other ministers are expected to leave their posts if, as expected, Boris Johnson becomes Britain's new prime minister on Wednesday, fearing that a no-deal Brexit would plunge the stalling economy into a deeper slump.

Opposition in Parliament to leaving the European Union without an agreement is growing and the government's power has been whittled down by defections, making it harder for the next prime minister to drive through a no-deal Brexit.

Boris Johnson, former British foreign secretary, centre, speaks with lawmaker Charlie Elphicke, left, and Doug Bannister, chief executive officer of Port of Dover Ltd., during a visit as part of his Conservative Party leadership campaign tour on July 11. (Chris Ratcliffe/Reuters)

Johnson, battling with Jeremy Hunt in a leadership contest to succeed Theresa May as prime minister, has said he will ramp up preparations for a no-deal exit to try to force the EU's negotiators to make changes to the agreement that May sealed and which British lawmakers voted down three times.

On Sunday, finance minister Philip Hammond also said he would resign rather than be sacked by Johnson, promising to fight with others in Parliament to stop a rupture in relations with the EU, the country's biggest trading partner.

Elphicke, a Leave supporter, was photographed earlier this month with Johnson when the Tory front-runner paid a visit to Dover, a key gateway to Europe in Britain's southeast.

Elphicke has characterized some of the warnings of the consequences of a no-deal Brexit as "nonsense," and like Johnson asserts, controversially, that Britain would not be on the hook for a divorce bill in the tens of millions of pounds if it were to leave the EU without a deal.