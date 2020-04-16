Britain almost certain to extend lockdown as restrictions reviewed today

The United Kingdom's novel coronavirus outbreak is starting to peak but it is too early to lift the lockdown because the virus would "run rampant" if the government eased social distancing measures, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Thursday.

The United Kingdom has the fifth-highest official death toll from COVID-19 among Western countries, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, although the figure only covers hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.

"We think it is too early to make a change," Hancock said. "While we've seen a flattening of the number of cases, and thankfully a flattening of the number of deaths, that hasn't started to come down yet.

"If we just released all the measures now, then this virus would run rampant once again and we can't let that happen."

While Boris Johnson recuperates at the prime minister's country residence from COVID-19 complications that nearly cost him his life, the British government is due to discuss a review of the lockdown later on Thursday.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputizing for Johnson, has already made clear there will be no immediate lifting of the social distancing measures announced on March 23.

Raab is chairing a cabinet meeting at which the government's chief scientist will update ministers. Later in the afternoon Raab will chair an emergency response meeting to discuss the lockdown.

An ambulance passes a banner thanking the National Health Service in London on Thursday. (Hannah McKay/Reuters)

The U.K.'s hospital death toll from COVID-19 rose by 861 to 13,729 as of 4 p.m. ET on April 15, the health ministry said on Thursday. Broader statistics that include deaths in care homes and in the community suggest the total toll is much larger.

The most stringent restrictions in British peacetime history have effectively closed down much of the world economy, and the U.K. is heading toward its deepest depression in three centuries.

As leaders around the world begin to contemplate ways to exit the shutdown, epidemiologists have cautioned that a second wave of the outbreak could endanger the weak and elderly.

Chance of resurgence

Neil Ferguson, a professor of mathematical biology at Imperial College London who advises the government, said Britain would probably have to maintain some level of social distancing until a vaccine for the novel coronavirus is available.

"If we relax measures too much then we will see a resurgence in transmission," he told BBC radio. "If we want to reopen schools, let people get back to work, then we need to keep the transmission down in another manner."

Prince William speaks via videolink as he officially opens the NHS Nightingale Hospital Birmingham, the second of seven potential additional health-care spaces to deal with the patient load of the pandemic. (Jacob King/Reuters)

Meanwhile, Prince William on Thursday opened an emergency COVID-19 hospital built in just eight days in the exhibition centre of Britain's second city, Birmingham.

The hospital is the second of seven being constructed around England in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak. It has a 500-bed capacity, which can be increased to 1,500.

William, the Duke of Cambridge, opened the new NHS Nightingale Hospital at the National Exhibition Centre via video link.

8% of March deaths involved coronavirus

Deaths from the novel coronavirus in England and Wales in March were highest among the elderly, those with underlying health conditions and men, according to official data published on Thursday.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) analysis of all deaths registered so far in March found that eight per cent involved coronavirus, making it the third most frequent underlying cause of death after dementia/Alzheimer's disease and coronary heart disease.

Of the 3,912 deaths involving the coronavirus during the month, it was determined to be the underlying cause of death in 86 per cent of cases.

Slightly more than 90 per cent of those who died had at least one pre-existing health condition, with coronary heart disease the most common. The death rate among males from the coronavirus was double that of females, the ONS said.

The data also showed the rate of death increasing significantly in each age group from 55 upwards in males and 65 upwards in females. One in five deaths were in the 80 to 84 years age group, and there no deaths among those aged under 14.

