Britain's next PM: Conservatives to decide final candidate pairing today

Britain's governing Conservatives were set to pick two candidates Thursday who will square off to become the next prime minister.

The first of two votes saw Home Secretary Sajid Javid knocked out of the race, finishing fourth with 34 votes.

Former foreign minister and ex-London mayor Boris Johnson was again way ahead of the pack, with 157 votes. Environment Secretary Michael Gove had 61 votes, two more than Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

Two ballots among the 313 eligible voters were spoiled, an occurrence not seen in the previous two rounds.

Johnson has a commanding lead after three rounds of voting that cut the list from an initial 10 contenders. A run-off of the final two candidates will be decided by 160,000 Conservative Party members nationwide in a weeks-long process involving mailed ballots.

All the candidates vow to lead Britain out of the European Union, a challenge that defeated outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. She quit as Conservative leader earlier this month after failing to win Parliament's backing for her Brexit deal.

The winner, due to be announced the week of July 22, will become Conservative leader and prime minister.

Many in the party doubt anyone can beat Johnson, a quick-witted, Latin-spouting extrovert admired for his ability to connect with voters, but mistrusted for his erratic performance, and record of inaccurate and sometimes offensive comments.

Hunt is considered an experienced and competent minister, but unexciting. Gove is the sharpest performer and could come out best in head-to-head debates with Johnson, his longstanding "frenemy." The two men led the leave campaign Britain's 2016 EU membership referendum, but later fell out.

Javid, the son of Pakistani immigrants, said he was offering a common-man alternative to private school-educated rivals like Johnson and Hunt, although he was a highly paid investment banker before entering politics.

Hammond chastises candidates

Brexit, originally scheduled to take place on March 29, has been postponed twice amid political deadlock in London. The candidates differ on how they plan to end the impasse.

Johnson has won backing from the party's die-hard Brexiteers by insisting the U.K. must leave the bloc on the rescheduled date of Oct. 31, with or without a divorce deal to smooth the way.

Javid, like Johnson, says he would try to leave the EU without an agreement rather than delay Brexit beyond Oct. 31. Gove and Hunt both say they would seek another postponement if needed to secure a deal, but only for a short time.

Critics say none of the candidates' plans is realistic.

The EU is adamant it won't reopen the Brexit agreement it struck with May's government, which has been rejected three times by Parliament. Many economists and businesses warn that leaving without a deal on divorce terms and future relations would cause economic turmoil as tariffs and other disruptions are imposed on trade between Britain and the EU.

U.K. Treasury chief Philip Hammond urged the remaining contenders to be honest with the public and spell out what they would do if their plans for leaving the European Union falter.

Hammond warned Thursday a no-deal Brexit would put Britain's prosperity at risk and leave the economy "permanently smaller."

"The question to the candidates is not, 'What is your plan?' but, 'What is your plan B?' Hammond said in extracts from a speech he is giving later in the day."