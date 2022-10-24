Rishi Sunak to become next British prime minister

Rishi Sunak has won the race to be leader of Britain's Conservative Party and will become the country's next prime minister — the third this year.

Sunak emerged over former leader Boris Johnson and Penny Mourdaunt in the truncated process to replace Liz Truss as leader. He was the only candidate with confirmed support from more than 100 lawmakers, the number needed to run in the election, with his backers claiming he has been endorsed by more than half of the 357 Conservative lawmakers in Parliament.

"I can confirm that we have received one valid nomination, and Rishi Sunak is therefore elected as leader of the Conservative Party," said party official Graham Brady.

Mourdant just minutes earlier released a concession statement.

"Rishi has my full support," she said.

Truss announced her resignation last week. Truss's short tenure of just over six weeks was marked by shock over the government's mini-budget, which roiled British markets, and internal party dissension leading to cabinet departures and backbenchers expressing a lack of confidence in Truss.

Sunak, the former Treasury chief under Johnson, will become Britain's first leader of colour and the first Hindu to take the top job. At 42, he'll also be the youngest British prime minister in more than 200 years.

He will be asked by King Charles III to form a government. He will become the prime minister in a handover of power from Truss later Monday or on Tuesday.

Johnson comeback not in the cards

Johnson dramatically quit the race on Sunday night, ending a short-lived, high-profile attempt to return to the prime minister's job he was ousted from little more than three months ago amid ethics scandals.

Johnson spent the weekend trying to gain support from fellow Conservative lawmakers after flying back from a Caribbean vacation. Late Sunday he said he had amassed the backing of 102 colleagues. But he was far behind Sunak in support, and said he had concluded that "you can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in Parliament."

Boris Johnson, seen as prime minister on June 7 with Sunak in the background, could not muster the needed support for an unlikely comeback. (Leon Neal/AFP/Getty Images)

Sunak had helped bring down the Johnson government in the summer with his resignation. In a series of tweets Sunday, he praised Johnson for delivering Brexit, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and his support of Ukraine as it fights Russia's invasion.

Sunak lost out to Truss in the last Conservative election, but his party and the country now appear eager for a safe pair of hands to tackle soaring energy and food prices, and a looming recession. The politician steered the economy through the coronavirus pandemic, winning praise for his financial support for laid-off workers and shuttered businesses.

Truss promised her "full support" Monday to Sunak.

He has promised "integrity, professionalism and accountability" if he forms a government — a nod to the growing to desire for a leader who can tackle the country's problems.

The Conservative Party turmoil is fuelling demands from the opposition parties for a national election. Under Britain's parliamentary system, there does not need to be one until the end of 2024, though the government has the power to call one sooner.

Vast wealth

Sunak studied politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford University and then got an MBA at Stanford University.

He worked for the investment bank Goldman Sachs as a hedge fund manager and lived in the U.S., where he met his wife, Akshata Murty. They have two daughters.

Sunak is shown with his wife, Akshata Murty, at a gala event in London on Feb. 9. Just weeks later, it emerged that Murty did not pay U.K. tax on her overseas income. (Tristan Fewings/Reuters)

Returning to Britain, Sunak was elected to Parliament for the safe Tory seat of Richmond in Yorkshire in 2015. In Britain's 2016 Brexit referendum, he supported leaving the European Union.

When "Leave" voters prevailed in the referendum, Sunak's career took off. He served in several junior ministerial posts before being appointed chancellor of the exchequer — head of the Treasury — by Johnson in February 2020, just before the pandemic hit.

Sunak has had his wobbles over the years. Critics said a campaign to get people to eat in restaurants after lockdown restrictions were eased in the summer of 2020 contributed to another wave of COVID-19.

Others have said Sunak's family's vast wealth and Silicon Valley past put him out of touch with the struggles of ordinary people.

He also faced questions about his finances and those of his wife. Murty is the daughter of the billionaire founder of Indian tech giant Infosys, and the couple is worth 730 million pounds ($1.12 billion Cdn), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

In April 2022, it emerged that Murty did not pay U.K. tax on her overseas income. The practice was legal, but it looked bad at a time when Sunak was raising taxes for millions of Britons. Sunak also was criticized for holding on to his American green card, which signifies an intent to settle in the U.S., for two years after he became Britain's finance minister.

Sunak was cleared of wrongdoing, but the revelations still hurt. He was fined by police, along with Johnson and dozens of others, for attending a party in the prime minister's office in 2020 that broke coronavirus lockdown rules. Outrage over those parties at a time when Britons were forced to stay home contributed to Johnson's downfall. Sunak has said he attended inadvertently and briefly.