Britain charges 2 Russians over nerve-agent poisoning of ex-spy and daughter
British prosecutors have charged two Russian men with the nerve-agent poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury.
Suspects flew from Moscow to London on Russian passports 2 days before March poisoning, police say
Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are charged in absentia with conspiracy to murder, attempted murder and use of the nerve agent Novichok, the Crown Prosecution Service says.
The U.K. is not asking Moscow to extradite the men because Russian law forbids extradition of the country's citizens, prosecutor Sue Hemming said Wednesday.
The men, both about 40, flew from Moscow to London on Russian passports two days before the Skripals were poisoned on March 4, police said.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the attack.
