Australian police said a man was in custody after an "emergency situation" that prompted the evacuation of the departure terminal of Brisbane Airport on Saturday night.

Zoe Bickerstaffe, who was seeing people off at the airport, told CBC News that police swarmed the food court area of the international departure terminal after a man pulled out a knife and started chasing two other people.

Bickerstaffe, who was about a metre away from the commotion, said people started screaming and leaving the area, and police arrived about 10 minutes later.

Queensland Police tweeted that there were no reports of injuries to members of the public or police.

UPDATE 10.15pm: We can confirm members of the public and workforce evacuated from the affected area (Departures Terminal - International Airport) when the incident first unfolded. No injuries and only police remain on-scene. Aircraft and trains remain stopped at this time —@QldPolice

"There is no evidence to suggest the incident at the international airport is terrorism related; it is a domestic violence related situation," police tweeted.

The Queensland Police website issued a notice earlier Saturday night that said: "Police have made a declaration under the Public Safety and Preservation Act tonight at Brisbane Airport due an emergency situation."

It said that both Queensland Police and Australian Federal Police responded to the incident.

Police said in addition to the evacuation, airport trains were also suspended.