British Prime Minister Theresa May faces a crucial test on Tuesday as lawmakers in Parliament vote on her deeply contentious Brexit plan.

On Monday, the embattled prime minister urged MPs to take a "second look" at the deal her team brokered with the European Union.

"No it is not perfect. And yes it is a compromise," she said, arguing that backing the deal was the best way to "deliver" for the British people.

The deal, which is meant to establish terms for the March 29 exit and beyond, has been criticized from all sides, including from within May's own party. So much so that the prime minister recently had to fight off a challenge to her leadership.

She won that fight, but now faces another as her plan is expected to go down in defeat. Voting is expected to begin around 2 p.m. ET.

Boris Johnson, a fellow Conservative who has been an outspoken critic of May's Brexit plan said, "I think we should vote down this deal in the absolute confidence it's the right thing to do."

If that happens, there are several possible outcomes, beginning with May presenting some sort of "Plan B" to Parliament in the days ahead.

May's win in the leadership challenge means she can't be ousted by her own party for a year. But some MPs from both government and opposition parties are exploring ways to use parliamentary procedures to wrest control of the Brexit process away from the government, so that lawmakers, by majority vote could specify a new plan for Britain's EU exit.

British Prime Minister Theresa May won a recent leadership challenge from her own party, but she faces more hurdles in the days and weeks to come. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve, who is spearheading efforts to unite Parliament to prevent a no-deal Brexit, said ahead of the vote that the prime minister is, "pursuing a policy which doesn't meet with Parliament's approval, and it's gradually running into the sand."

But with no clear majority in Parliament for any single alternate course, there is a growing chance that Britain may seek to postpone its departure date while politicians work on a new plan.

Most important vote 'in a generation'

There's also the chance of a vote of no confidence launched by the rival Labour Party, led by Jeremy Corbyn. Ahead of Tuesday's Brexit vote, he said if the deal is defeated as he hopes it will be, the blame will "lie firmly with the government and firmly at the feet of the prime minister."

Labour MP David Lammy, who has previously said Brexit is a "con" that will harm the country's most vulnerable, told CBC News that he thinks it's certain May will lose the vote, which he called "the most important in a generation."

Many anti-Brexit demonstrators have been focusing their ire on the British prime minister, with some calling for either a second referendum or a general election. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

"At that point, it's clear in our constitutional arrangement, the only thing you can do is go back to the country for a clear decision and direction," he said. "That either means a general election or it means a people's vote — a second referendum in which the issues, the more complex issues around Brexit, are put to the people."

And of course, a potential no-deal Brexit looms.

Grieve, who has backed calls for another referendum, said that leaving without a plan would cause "immense" economic damage and hurt the country's most vulnerable.

Still, it's a possibility — one many people in the U.K. have been readying for.

As a crucial Brexit vote looms, many Brits are prepping for the worst in case trade with the EU gets messy but one mom has bigger worries. Her daughter requires tightly controlled imported medications, so stockpiling is not an option. <a href="https://t.co/gCCARXoUt0">https://t.co/gCCARXoUt0</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/thomasdaigle?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@thomasdaigle</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brexit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brexit</a> <a href="https://t.co/RcaTXxTcXz">pic.twitter.com/RcaTXxTcXz</a> —@CBCTheNational

A major issue in the pre-Brexit wrangling has been around the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

In a bid to win support ahead of today's vote, May sought reassurances from EU leaders about the deal's most contentious measure — an insurance policy known as the "backstop" that would keep Britain in an EU customs union to maintain an open border between the U.K.'s Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland after Brexit.

Pro-Brexit lawmakers worry that Britain could be trapped indefinitely in the arrangement, bound to EU trade rules and unable to strike new deals around the world.

Watch: Brexit woes have sparked renewed concerns along the Irish border.