U.K. to end free movement for EU citizens in 2021

The U.K. government says it will end free movement from the European Union in 2021 as part of post-Brexit immigration reforms.

Plans for an immigration bill were announced Monday in the Parliament in the Queen's speech, which outlines the programs of new Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Under the legislation, EU citizens moving to the United Kingdom after January 2021 will lose their automatic right to settle there and be treated in the same way as citizens from non-EU nations.

The government says the new points-based system will select immigrants based on their skills and their potential contribution to the United Kingdom.

Under the proposals, all 3.4 million EU citizens living there now can stay.

The plans depend on the United Kingdom leaving the EU with a withdrawal agreement — something that remains uncertain.