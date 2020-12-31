Brexit now a reality as U.K. completes economic separation from European Union
Britain has completed its economic break from the European Union after the Brexit transition period expired, ending its 48-year partnership with the trading bloc and starting a new and more distant relationship with its continental neighbours.
A different trade deal is now in effect, bringing new restrictions and red tape
Britain has completed its economic break from the European Union, ending its 48-year partnership with the trading bloc and starting a new and more distant relationship with its continental neighbours.
The formal move came at 11 p.m. local time Thursday in London. The U.K. left the single market and customs union, which allows people, goods and services to flow freely across more than two dozen European countries.
A different trade deal is now in effect, bringing new restrictions and red tape. But to Brexit supporters, the arrangement reclaimed national independence from the Brussels-based bloc.
Britain left the EU politically almost a year ago but remained part of its economic structures until the end of 2020.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.