Brexit now a reality as U.K. completes economic separation from European Union

Britain has completed its economic break from the European Union, ending its 48-year partnership with the trading bloc and starting a new and more distant relationship with its continental neighbours.

The formal move came at 11 p.m. local time Thursday in London. The U.K. left the single market and customs union, which allows people, goods and services to flow freely across more than two dozen European countries.

A different trade deal is now in effect, bringing new restrictions and red tape. But to Brexit supporters, the arrangement reclaimed national independence from the Brussels-based bloc.

Britain left the EU politically almost a year ago but remained part of its economic structures until the end of 2020.