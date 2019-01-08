Skip to Main Content
Brexit secretary says U.K. not trying to delay exit process
New

Brexit secretary says U.K. not trying to delay exit process

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on March 29 and is not looking to extend the Article 50 exit process, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said on Tuesday.

U.K. still struggling over terms of Brexit deal ahead of March 29 exit date

Thomson Reuters ·
MPs in Parliament are expected to vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal next week after last month's vote was called off in the face of a major defeat. (Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union on March 29 and is not looking to extend the Article 50 exit process, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay said on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph reported that British and European officials are discussing the possibility of extending Britain's formal notice to withdraw from the EU amid fears a Brexit deal will not be approved by March 29.

"The government's policy is clear on this, the prime minister has said it on many an occasion: We are leaving the European Union on the 29th of March. We are not looking to extend," Barclay told Sky News.

When asked if any lawmakers in the Conservative Party had changed their minds on opposing May's deal, Barclay said: "Some have said they are much more open to but it is obviously challenging."

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories