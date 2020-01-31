After years of Brexit turmoil, U.K. officially leaves European Union

So long, farewell, auf wiedersehen, adieu.

With little fuss and not much fanfare, Britain left the European Union on Friday after 47 years of membership, taking a leap into the unknown in a historic blow to the bloc.

The U.K.'s departure became official at 11 p.m. local time — midnight in Brussels — where the EU is headquartered. Thousands of enthusiastic Brexit supporters gathered outside Britain's Parliament cheered as the hour struck. They had been hoping for this moment since Britain's 52-48 per cent vote in June 2016 to walk away from the club it had joined in 1973.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson called Britain's departure "a moment of real national renewal and change."

