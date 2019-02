May opens door to vote on no-deal Brexit, 'short' delay

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday offered lawmakers the chance to vote in just over two weeks on whether to delay Brexit or go for a potentially disorderly no-deal exit from the European Union if her attempt to ratify a divorce deal fails.

Opening up the possibility of taking a no-deal scenario off the table marks one of the biggest turning points in the United Kingdom's labyrinthine Brexit crisis since the shock 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU.

After the British Parliament voted 432-202 against her divorce deal in January, the worst defeat for a government in modern British history, May has repeatedly tried to use the threat of a potentially disorderly no-deal Brexit to get concessions out of the EU.

But British lawmakers worries that May risks thrusting the world's fifth largest economy into an economic crisis have threatened to usurp control of Brexit from the government in a series of votes on Wednesday.

Speaking to Parliament on Tuesday, May said that if she had failed to get approval of her deal by March 12, lawmakers would be given a vote on March 13 on leaving without a deal.

If they rejected that option, then lawmakers would vote March 14 on a motion requesting a "short, limited extension" Brexit delay.

"The United Kingdom will only leave without a deal on March 29 if there is explicit consent in the House for that outcome," May said. "An extension cannot take no deal off the table.

"I believe that if we have to, we will ultimately make a success of a no deal. Let me be clear — I do not want to see Article 50 extended. Our absolute focus should be on working to get a deal and leaving on March 29."

A delay could increase the chances of a reversal of Brexit, especially as the opposition Labour Party is tilting towards supporting another referendum, though much would depend on the extent of the delay.

While businesses have increasingly warned of the risk of a chaotic EU exit and its impact on trade and investment, any delay would be anathema to pro-Brexit members of May's Conservative Party.

The 2016 referendum, in which 17.4 million voters backed leaving and 16.1 million supported staying, showed a country divided about much more than the EU, and has fuelled soul searching about everything from secession and immigration to capitalism and modern Britishness.

The crisis has left allies and investors puzzled by a country that was for decades touted as a confident pillar of Western economic and political stability.

With just a month to go until Brexit, the ultimate outcome is unclear. Scenarios range from a last-minute deal to another referendum that May has warned would reopen the divisions of the referendum or even scupper Brexit.

May is trying to negotiate changes to the exit deal she agreed on with the EU last year, and had promised to bring it back for approval in Parliament by March 12 at the latest.