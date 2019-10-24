Boris Johnson proposes holding British election on Dec. 12 to help resolve Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was asking Parliament to approve a national election for Dec. 12 as part of his efforts to ensure the country leaves the European Union.

Johnson said in a letter to opposition Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn that if the EU offers a Brexit delay to Jan. 31, he would seek to pass legislation to ratify his exit deal by Nov. 6 and would make available "all possible time" to do so."

This would mean Brexit could be completed before a Dec. 12 election.

"The way to get Brexit done is, I think, to be reasonable to Parliament," Johnson said in a televised statement. "If they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal, they can have it, but they have to agree to a general election on December 12. That's the way forward."

If Parliament, which earlier this week rejected Johnson's accelerated timetable for the legislation, did not ratify the deal by Nov. 6, the issue would have to be resolved in the election, Johnson said.

Corbyn has yet to officially respond.

The Fixed Term Parliaments Act of 2011 requires two-thirds support in the House of Commons to support an election call.