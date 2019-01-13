U.K. Labour leader agrees no deal Brexit would be 'catastrophic'

British opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Sunday that exiting the European Union without a deal would be "catastrophic" and he would prefer an agreement is reached than a second referendum held.

He also said he would table a motion of no confidence in the government "soon" if Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal is rejected by parliament on Tuesday, as is widely expected.

Asked during an interview on BBC TV about the possibility of a second Brexit referendum, Corbyn said: "My own view is that I would rather get a negotiated deal now if we can to stop the danger of a no-deal exit from the EU on 29 March which would be catastrophic for industry, catastrophic for trade."

During a visit to Romania on Friday, Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, said that despite Prime Minister Theresa May's struggles to get the deal through the U.K. parliament, he continues to hope she can secure backing for it in Tuesday's vote. He described the prospect of no deal the same way as Corbyn.

"I don't like the prospect of a no deal. It would be a catastrophe," Juncker said.

The British parliament will act to stop a no deal Brexit from happening, Vince Cable, the leader of the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, said on Sunday.

The Sunday Times, citing a senior government source, reported that rebel legislators were planning to wrest control of the legislative agenda away from May next week with a view to suspending or delaying Brexit.

Asked whether MPs could bring forward legislation to revoke Article 50, Cable told BBC TV: "Yes that is exactly what will happen and that is exactly what we should be doing because it would be absolutely outrageous and unforgivable if the chaotic circumstances of a no deal were allowed to happen."

"I think parliament will take control of this process, will insist that we pursue the option of no Brexit," he added.