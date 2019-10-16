Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

U.K. and EU officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Wednesday just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders' summit on Thursday as European officials said negotiations have hit a "standstill."

Brexit Minister Steve Barclay said the U.K. had submitted a draft text of the political declaration — one part of the Brexit deal with the EU.

"We have submitted draft text as part of the negotiations on a number of aspects of the discussion," Barclay told a parliamentary committee.

He also said Prime Minister Boris Johnson would meet the undertakings given to a Scottish court earlier this month, when the government's top legal officer in Scotland gave assurances the government would fully comply with a law which requires Johnson to request a delay to Brexit if no deal is reached by Oct. 19.

Barclay reiterated Wednesday that he would not consider accepting a delay to the U.K.'s EU exit beyond Oct. 31, even if it was only used to tie up the necessary legal requirements of an agreement.

"No, I think it is important that we leave on the 31st of October," Barclay told a parliamentary committee.

But talks between the EU and Britain to seal a divorce deal this week have hit a "standstill," according to officials in the bloc.

Disagreements centre on a future trade deal and the rejection by Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party of customs solutions tentatively agreed by negotiators for the Irish border.

'The clock is ticking'

Officials involved in the complex divorce between the world's fifth-largest economy and its biggest trading bloc said differences over the terms of the split from the 27 other member states had narrowed significantly.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire remains optimist, telling Europe 1 radio on Wednesday that there is a "glimmer of hope" that a Brexit deal can be reached before Britain's scheduled departure at the end of October.

Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay said Wednesday that a draft text of a political declaration, one part of the Brexit deal with the EU, had been submitted. (Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

But if an agreement is not ready for the Brussels summit, Johnson will almost certainly have to postpone Britain's exit again — for what would be the third time since the country voted in a referendum in June 2016 to quit the EU.

"The clock is ticking," said an EU official with knowledge of Tuesday's negotiations, which went into the night and ended at 1:30 a.m., about 16 hours after they had begun.

A British government spokesperson described the talks as "constructive" and said the negotiators had continued to make progress.

The main sticking point in talks has been the border between EU member Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.

The question is how to prevent the border becoming a backdoor into the EU's single market without erecting controls which could undermine the 1998 peace agreement that ended decades of conflict in the province.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said on Wednesday there are still issues to be resolved in negotiations.

"There is a pathway to a possible deal but there are many issues that still need to be fully resolved," Varadkar said in a speech.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said in a speech Wednesday there is a 'pathway to a possible deal' but there are many issues which need to be fully resolved. (TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery/via Reuters)

He said he had spoken to Johnson earlier in the day.

"I do think we are making progress but there are issues yet to be resolved and hopefully that can be done today."

"But if it's not, there is still more time. Oct. 31 is still a few weeks away and there is the possibility of an additional summit before that if we need one... Although time is running short, I am confident that [Ireland's] objectives can be met."

An EU official said "one of the major outstanding issues" was agreeing on Britain's application of common bloc rules and standards designed to ensure fair competition.

A second EU official said late on Tuesday that an agreement was "close but not 100 per cent certain."