'A rational solution': Top EU official calls on May to delay Brexit

European Council President Donald Tusk added pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday to delay the country's departure from the bloc, saying it would be a "rational solution."

Tusk said "all the 27 [EU member states] will show maximum understanding and goodwill" to make such a postponement possible after two days of talks between May and several European leaders at the EU-Arab League summit in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm El-Sheikh failed to produce a breakthrough in the negotiations.

May met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker early Monday as she sought elusive changes to the U.K.-EU divorce agreement.

Parliament has rejected the deal once, and May has just over a month to get it approved by lawmakers before the U.K.'s legally set departure day of March 29.

May says a new vote won't be held this week and could come as late as March 12.

Tusk said such a timeframe could be too tight to avoid a chaotic and costly cliff-edge departure.

"I believe that in the situation we are in, an extension would be a rational solution," he told reporters.

Tusk refused to say how long such an extension should be as rumours swirled it should go to anything from two months to almost two years.

Delay 'doesn't deliver a deal'

May on Monday maintained "a delay in this process, doesn't deliver a decision in Parliament, it doesn't deliver a deal."

"What it does is precisely what the word 'delay' says. It just delays the point at which you come to that decision," she said. "And I think that any extension ... isn't addressing the issue. We have it within our grasp."

U.K. lawmakers' objections to the Brexit deal centre on a provision for the border between the Northern Ireland and EU member Ireland.

May has so far been unable to secure concessions from Brussels on key provisions of the EU divorce agreement, such as the Irish backstop, but on Monday she maintained 'it is within our grasp to leave with a deal on March 29.' (Francisco Seco/Associated Press)

The mechanism, known as the backstop, is a safeguard that would keep the U.K. in a customs union with the EU to remove the need for checks along the Irish border until a permanent new trading relationship is in place.

May wants to change the deal to reassure British lawmakers that the backstop would only apply temporarily.

But EU leaders insist the legally binding withdrawal agreement, which took a year and a half to negotiate, can't be reopened.

Lawmakers in May's Conservative Party and those in the main opposition Labour Party are stepping up efforts to try to ensure May cannot take Britain out of the EU without a deal at a vote due Wednesday on the government's next steps.

Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper, one of those behind the move, said it was irresponsible of the government that just a few weeks before Brexit, "we still don't know what kind of Brexit we are going to have and we're not even going to have a vote on it until two weeks before that final deadline.

"I don't see how businesses can plan, I don't see how public services can plan and I think it's just deeply damaging," Cooper told the BBC.

But two Conservatives have put forward another, perhaps more attractive, proposal to the government that would delay Brexit to May 23, the start of the European Parliament elections.