All Brexit scenarios will make country poorer, U.K. government assessment says

Britain will be poorer after leaving the European Union than if it had stayed in, no matter what sort of trade deal it has with the bloc, the government said Wednesday — bad news for Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to sell her Brexit divorce deal to a skeptical public.

An assessment put together by a number of government departments estimated that 15 years from the day of departure, GDP will be 0.6 per cent lower than it would have been if Britain had stayed in the EU — if the U.K. maintains frictionless trade with the bloc.

If it leaves without a deal and there are significant barriers to trade, the economy would shrink as much as 9.3 per cent.

The analysis looked at a range of options, from leaving without a deal to staying in the EU's single market for goods and services.

It did not analyze the specific deal agreed upon between Britain and the bloc last week. But it estimated that under similar terms, involving no tariffs but some non-tariff barriers to trade, the economic hit would be at the lower end of the range — a decline in GDP of between 2.5 per cent and 3.9 per cent compared with staying in the EU.

"If you look at this purely from an economic point of view, there will be a cost to leaving the European Union, because there will be impediments to our trade," said Treasury chief Philip Hammond.

But he said the deal agreed on between the British government and the EU, which calls for continued close economic ties, would minimize the economic damage.

'Best deal available'

Supporters of Brexit argue that leaving the EU will bring benefits that such forecasts do not show, such as the power to control immigration and to strike new trade deals around the world.

May said the agreement "is the best deal available for jobs and our economy, that allows us to honour the referendum and realize the opportunities of Brexit."

She added that "this analysis does not show that we will be poorer in the future than we are today."

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May tours the Royal Welsh Winter Fair in Builth Wells, Wales, on Tuesday. May is battling to persuade skeptical lawmakers to back the Brexit deal before Parliament votes Dec. 11 to accept or reject it. (Rebecca Naden/Reuters)

The government assessment says new trade deals would do little to offset the economic damage done by Brexit. It estimates that deals with the United States, China and other countries would add only 0.2 per cent to GDP after 15 years.

The government also says public sector net borrowing will increase under all scenarios, from a modest 1.3 billion pound ($1.7 billion US) rise with a frictionless trade deal to an increase of 2.4 per cent, or 119.1 billion pounds ($152 billion), under a "no deal" Brexit.

Lawmaker Ian Blackford of the opposition Scottish National Party said May's "head is in the sand" about the impact of Brexit.

"No government should choose to weaken its economy and make its citizens poorer," he said.

The Bank of England plans to publish its own assessment later Wednesday of the economic impact of Brexit under different scenarios.

May is battling to persuade skeptical lawmakers to back the Brexit deal before Parliament votes Dec. 11 to accept or reject it.

On Wednesday she visited Scotland, which voted strongly to remain in the EU in Britain's 2016 membership referendum. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says May's deal is bad for Scotland and her Scottish National Party will vote against it.