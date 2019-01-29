British Parliament to debate Tory, Labour amendments on Brexit

Prime Minister Theresa May asked the divided British Parliament Tuesday to send a message to Brussels that it would support her European Union withdrawal deal if a plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland is replaced.

Parliament is trying to shape the future of the country's exit from the European Union by debating and voting on what changes they want May to seek to her deal.

With exactly two months until Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, there is no agreement yet in London on how and even whether to leave the world's biggest trading bloc after May's plan was rejected by an overwhelming majority in Parliament.

"Today we have the chance to show the European Union what it will take to get a deal through this House of Commons, what it will take to move beyond the confusion and division and uncertainty that now hangs over us," May told Parliament before five hours of debate on possible ways forward.

"I also accept that this House does not want the deal I put before it, in the form that it currently exists.... Today we need to send an emphatic message about what we do want."

Brussels has repeatedly said it does not want to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement, which has been signed off by the other 27 EU leaders, and has said there must be a "backstop," a guarantee to ensure there is no return to a hard border between Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland.

Wins cabinet backing

May wants lawmakers to support the proposal or amendment authored by senior Conservative lawmaker Graham Brady to call for the backstop to be removed and replaced with "alternative arrangements" during a series of votes, which are due to start at 2 p.m. ET.

Her spokesman said her strategy had won the backing of her cabinet.

"The prime minister said that in order to win the support of the House of Commons legal changes to the backstop will be required, that would mean reopening the Withdrawal Agreement," he told reporters.

It is not a foregone conclusion that lawmakers will back the amendment, one of seven put forward to try to break the impasse in Parliament.

May has survived a party leadership vote and a confidence vote in the House of Commons in the fraught process of trying to deliver Britain's exit from the union.

At the centre of many pro-Brexit lawmakers' concerns is the Irish "backstop," an insurance policy aimed at preventing a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland. It would require EU rules to apply in Northern Ireland if no other solutions can be agreed.

Graham Brady of the Conservatives was expected to put forth an amendment to try to replace the contentious Irish backstop plan replaced with unspecified 'alternative arrangements.' (Facundo Arrizabalaga/EPA-EFE)

Senior Conservative lawmaker Graham Brady has put forward a proposal, known as an amendment, calling for the backstop to be removed and replaced with "alternative arrangements."

That has won the backing of May and some Brexit campaigners, but a new compromise proposal, led by both Conservative pro-EU and pro-Brexit lawmakers, to return to Brussels with two options is also gaining support.

It calls for the backstop to be renegotiated or if that fails, to leave on World Trade Organization rules at the end of 2021.

Labour amendments on tap

On Monday, May told a private meeting of Conservative lawmakers that the government wanted them to support Brady's amendment, if it is chosen by the Speaker of the House of Commons to be put to a vote.

Strong support for the amendment will allow May to demonstrate to the EU that changes to the backstop could be enough to allow her to get parliamentary approval for a deal.

Labour MP Yvette Cooper was expected to introduce an amendment to prevent a no-deal Brexit, but it wasn't certain to pass. (Neil Hall/EPA-EFE)

"If the prime minister indicates in the debate that she will be pressing Brussels to reopen the WA [Withdrawal Agreement] to make changes to the backstop, I will gladly support the Brady amendment," former foreign secretary and prominent Brexit supporter Boris Johnson said on Twitter.

"But what we need is to achieve something legally binding ... We need to go back into the text of the treaty and solve the problem."

The EU's deputy chief negotiator, Sabine Weyand, said on Monday that the bloc was "open to alternative arrangements" on the Irish border, but Brady's proposal did not spell out what they were.

Brady's amendment is not certain to pass, as a group of prominent pro-Brexit Conservative lawmakers have said they have yet to decide whether they will support it.

The Democratic Unionist Party, the Northern Irish party that props up May's minority government but opposes her deal, said the contents of May's speech to lawmakers on Tuesday will determine whether it will support the amendment.

Lawmakers have proposed more than 10 different amendments to be debated on Tuesday, but only a small number likely will be chosen to be voted on, starting at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

Aside from Brady's proposal, the other key amendment expected to garner a large amount of support, possibly enough to be approved by Parliament, is one put forward by opposition Labour lawmaker Yvette Cooper.

Cooper's amendment seeks to shift control of Brexit from May's government to Parliament, and if successful could have a profound effect, giving lawmakers who want to block, delay or renegotiate Brexit a possible legal route to do so.

Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray who is almost permanently demonstrating outside the Houses of Parliament watches the traffic as he holds up placards in London on Monday. (Alastair Grant/Associated Press)

If a subsequent piece of legislation is passed, it would give May until Feb. 26 to get a deal approved by Parliament or face a vote on whether to ask the EU to delay Britain's exit to avoid leaving without a deal on March 29.

"We're backing the Cooper amendment to reduce the threat of the chaos of a no deal exit," a Labour source said. "The Cooper Bill could give MPs a temporary window to agree a deal that can bring the country together."

Labour said it would seek to shorten any delay to Brexit, which is currently set at nine months by Cooper. The party's official support gives the plan a good chance of passing, in what is likely to be a tight vote.

May repeated on Tuesday that it is the government's intention to bring their so-called Plan B withdrawal agreement for a Commons vote by Feb. 13.