Brazil waives visa requirement for Canadians as part of bid to boost tourism

Canadians will no longer need a visa to visit Brazil, as the South American country tries to boost tourism.

Brazil previously waived visa requirements ahead of the Rio Olympics in 2016

Brazil has waived visa requirements for Canada, as well as the U.S., Australia and Japan in a bid to boost tourism. (Sergio Moraes/Reuters)

The Brazilian government on Monday waived visa requirements for visitors from Canada, the United States, Australia and Japan, a measure to boost tourism that was first temporarily adopted before the Rio Olympics in 2016.

The exemption published in the government's official gazette coincides with President Jair Bolsonaro's visit to Washington this week, during which he will meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

The Canadian government currently recommends Canadians exercise "a high degree of caution" when travelling to Brazil, citing high crime rates and gang-related and other violence in urban areas.

It also continues to advise women who are pregnant or considering becoming pregnant to avoid travel to Brazil because of the ongoing threat of Zika virus. 

A scene from the 'Simpatia e Quase Amor,' Brazil's most famous Carnival and major tourist draw, in Rio. (Silvia Izquierdo/Associated Press)

