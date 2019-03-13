Two young men, wearing hoods and carrying several weapons, opened fire at a school in southern Brazil on Wednesday, killing eight people before taking their own lives, the governor of Sao Paulo said.

The shooting happened at a public school in Suzano, a suburb of Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest city. The gunmen entered the building and started shooting around 9:30 a.m. local time. The pair eventually shot and killed themselves.

Gov. Joao Doria said the two attackers were believed to be between 20 and 25 years old. He said authorities don't believe the two were former students.

Doria said the dead included two teachers and six students, and that several more people had been hospitalized after sustaining injuries.

Police officers guard the entrance of the Raul Brasil State School in Suzano. (The Associated Press)

About 1,000 children attend the school, police said.

Latin America's largest nation has the largest number of annual homicides in the world, but school shootings are rare.

Brazil's new President Jair Bolsonaro recently announced that gun ownership controls would be loosened.

The last major school shooting was in 2011, when 12 children were shot dead by a former pupil in Rio de Janeiro.

While gun laws are considered strict in Brazil, it is not difficult to illegally purchase a weapon.