Bolsonaro says Brazil to issue chloroquine protocol as country sees record deaths spike
Brazil reported more than 1,100 deaths since yesterday, says Health Ministry
Brazil's Health Ministry will issue new guidelines on Wednesday expanding the recommended use of chloroquine for treating the novel coronavirus, President Jair Bolsonaro said, days after the health minister quit under pressure to sign the new guidelines.
Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty army general, will sign the new protocol and stay in the top job for now, the president said in an online interview on Tuesday evening.
Bolsonaro said he kept a box of the anti-malarial drug in case his 93-year-old mother needed it, noting U.S. President Donald Trump said he was taking it preventively.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned health professionals last month that the drug should not be used to treat COVID-19 outside of hospital or research settings, due to sometimes fatal side effects.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry said Tuesday the country recorded a new daily record of 1,179 deaths, for a total of 17,971 fatalities and 271,628 confirmed cases.
Tuesday's death toll was the first time Brazil has recorded more than 1,000 deaths in a day.
With files from The Associated Press
