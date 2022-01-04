Skip to Main Content
Brazilian doctors rule out surgery for Bolsonaro

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro will not require surgery, the medical team caring for him at a Sao Paulo hospital said in a statement Tuesday morning.

Bolsonaro hospitalized Monday with intestinal blockage

In this photo obtained from social media, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro gestures from his bed in Sao Paulo on Tuesday after he was hospitalized due to an intestinal blockage. (@jairbolsonaro/Twitter/Reuters)

Bolsonaro was hospitalized Monday with an intestinal obstruction, which the statement said has been resolved, without providing details. The president will begin a liquid diet, and there isn't an expected date yet for his discharge.

Bolsonaro, 66, has undergone four surgeries stemming from the abdominal stabbing he suffered during a 2018 campaign event.

At the time, he was operated on by Dr. Antonio Luiz Macedo, the same doctor who has treated him since.

