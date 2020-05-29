Brazil overtakes Spain for 5th most COVID-19 deaths, reports nearly 27,000 new cases
Coronavirus deaths in Brazil reached 27,878, the Health Ministry said on Friday, surpassing Spain to become the fifth-ranking nation in the number of dead.
Health Ministry registered 1,124 deaths from novel coronavirus in past 24 hours
In the last 24 hours, Brazil, which now has the second-largest outbreak in the world, registered 1,124 deaths from the virus and 26,928 additional cases of the novel coronavirus.
