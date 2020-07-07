Brazil's Bolsonaro tested again for coronavirus after reportedly exhibiting symptoms

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Monday he had undergone another test for the novel coronavirus after local media reported he had symptoms associated with the COVID-19 respiratory disease, including a fever.

Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace that he had just visited the hospital and been tested for the virus, adding that an exam had shown his lungs "clean."

WATCH | Brazilian police clash with demonstrators over COVID-19 crisis:

Brazil has become an epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to downplay the crisis. 2:18

CNN Brasil and newspaper Estado de S.Paulo reported that the president had symptoms of the disease, such as a fever. The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolsonaro has repeatedly played down the impact of the virus, even as Brazil has suffered one of the world's worst outbreaks, with more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and 65,000 related deaths, according to official data on Monday.

The right-wing populist has often defied local guidelines to wear a mask in public, even after a judge ordered him to do so in late June.

Bolsonaro adjusts his mask as he arrives to a national flag hoisting ceremony in Brasilia in June. The president has been threatened with fines for not wearing a mask. (Adriano Machado/Reuters)

Over the weekend, Bolsonaro attended multiple events and was in close contact with the U.S. ambassador to Brazil during July 4 celebrations. The U.S. embassy in Brasilia did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Bolsonaro previously tested negative for the coronavirus after several aides were diagnosed following a visit to U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in March.