Brazilian prosecutors ask Supreme Court to include former president Jair Bolsonaro in riot probe

The Brazilian prosecutor-general's office on Friday asked the Supreme Court to include former president Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation into who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation's capital.

As the basis for their request, prosecutors in the recently formed group to combat anti-democratic acts cited a video Bolsonaro posted on Facebook two days after the riot. The video claimed President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wasn't voted into office, but rather was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil's electoral authority.

Otherwise, Bolsonaro has refrained from commenting on the election since his Oct. 30 defeat. He repeatedly stoked doubt about the reliability of the nation's electronic voting system in the run-up to the vote, filed a request afterward to annul millions of ballots cast using the machines and never conceded.

Prosecutors argued that although Bolsonaro posted the video after the riot, its content was sufficient to justify investigating his conduct beforehand. Bolsonaro deleted the video the morning after he first posted it.

Authorities are investigating who enabled Bolsonaro's radical supporters to storm the Supreme Court, Congress and presidential palace in an attempt to overturn results of the October election.

Targets of the investigation include those who paid to transport rioters to the capital and local security personnel who may have stood aside to let the mayhem occur.

Warrant issued for former justice minister

Much of the attention thus far has focused on Anderson Torres, Bolsonaro's former justice minister, who became the federal district's security chief on Jan. 2, and was in the U.S. on the day of the riot.

The Supreme Court's Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Torres' arrest this week and has opened an investigation into his actions, which he characterized as "neglect and collusion."

In his decision, which was made public Friday, de Moraes said that Torres fired subordinates and left the country before the riot, an indication that he was deliberately laying the groundwork for the unrest.

The court also issued an arrest warrant for Torres and said he must return within three days or Brazil will request his extradition, Justice Minister Flavio Dino said Friday.

"If by next week his appearance hasn't been confirmed, of course we will use mechanisms of international legal co-operation. We will trigger procedures next week to carry out his extradition," Dino said.

Torres has denied any wrongdoing, and said in a Jan. 10 Twitter post that he would interrupt his vacation to return to Brazil and present his defence. He has not yet done so.

Anderson Torres speaks during a news conference in Brasilia in October 2022. Brazil's supreme court has issued an arrest warrant for the former Brazilian justice minister. (Eraldo Peres/The Associated Press)

Authorities focus on document found in Torres' home

Dino pointed to a document that Brazilian federal police found upon searching Torres' home; a draft decree that would have seized control of Brazil's electoral authority and potentially overturned the election.

The origin and authenticity of the unsigned document are unclear, and it remains unknown if Bolsonaro or his subordinates took any steps to implement the measure that would have been unconstitutional, according to analysts and the Brazilian academy of electoral and political law.

But the document "will figure in the police investigation, because it even more fully reveals the existence of a chain of people responsible for the criminal events," Dino said, noting that Torres will need to inform police who drafted it.

Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro is seen in Brasilia in November 2022. Bolsonaro has been in Florida since late December. (Adriano Machado/Reuters)

By failing to initiate a probe against the document's author or report its existence, Torres could be charged with dereliction of duty, said Mario Sergio Lima, a political analyst at Medley Advisors.

Torres said on Twitter that the document was probably found in a pile along with others intended for shredding, and that it was leaked out of context to feed false narratives aimed at discrediting him.

Dino told reporters that no connection has yet been established between the capital riot and Bolsonaro, who has been in Florida since late December.

The federal district's former governor and former military police chief are also targets of the Supreme Court investigation made public Friday. Both were removed from their positions after the riot.