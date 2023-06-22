Jair Bolsonaro's future as a political candidate on the line as Brazil trial begins

Brazil's top electoral court on Thursday began hearing a case that could torpedo the political future of former president Jair Bolsonaro by rendering him ineligible for public office for eight years.

Judges are evaluating a case filed by Brazil's Democratic Labour Party, which claims the far-right leader abused his power by using government communication channels to promote his campaign and cast unfounded doubts on the country's electronic voting system.

The session in the capital of Brasilia began with Judge Benedito Goncalves reading his report on the case. Subsequent sessions have been slated for next week, but the trial could extend for several months if any of the six other judges requests additional time to review the case.

Both the political party that filed the case will have time to make its arguments, as will Bolsonaro's lawyers.

In comments to journalists on Wednesday outside the Senate, the former president acknowledged he could be barred from public office, although he denies any wrongdoing.

"I wouldn't like to lose my political rights," Bolsonaro told reporters on Wednesday. "I don't know whether I will be a candidate for mayor or city councillor next year, I don't know whether I will be a senator or president in the future. But to be a candidate, I need to keep my political rights."

Also faces criminal probes

While Bolsonaro often railed against the voting system, the suit's focus is a meeting last year on July 18 that Bolsonaro convened with dozens of foreign ambassadors at the presidential palace. It was broadcast on state television for nearly an hour.

Paulo Gonet Branco, one of the top prosecutors at Brazil's electoral court, favoured Bolsonaro's ineligibility in his report on the case, which will be analyzed by the court's panel. It is comprised of judges from the country's top courts, the Supreme Court and the superior court of justice, plus two appointees.

Branco's report asserts that Bolsonaro misled voters about a federal police investigation into the 2018 elections in order to claim the country's voting system isn't reliable and that he presented that information to ambassadors in the meeting last year.

"We knew what he was going to say, that was no surprise. But it is quite unusual to convene the diplomatic community to talk about a domestic issue," one diplomat who attended told Reuters at the time, on condition of anonymity..

Planalto Presidential Palace security members inspect offices destroyed by supporters of Brazilian former president Jair Bolsonaro after an invasion in Brasilia on Jan. 9. The events surrounding the riot, which occurred while Bolsonaro was in the U.S., are being investigated. (Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court is simultaneously investigating the former president for having shared details of that investigation — a case proceeding under seal.

"The evidence against him is very robust," said Rodrigo Prando, a political science professor at Mackenzie University in Sao Paulo. "Bolsonaro speaks in live broadcasts, on Twitter. I never saw anyone provide so much material against himself as Bolsonaro did."

Bolsonaro left Brazil for Florida days before his term ended, and returned on March 30. He has a ceremonial leadership role within his political party and has travelled around Brazil as a critic of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated him in last October's election, which featured the narrowest margin in over three decades.

If the electoral court strips Bolsonaro of his political rights, he could appeal to the Supreme Court. However, there are other suits pending with the electoral court seeking the same outcome. And that is just a fraction of his legal troubles, which also include criminal investigations.

Expected to wield influence regardless of result

On Thursday, Bolsonaro travelled to the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre, where he will attend an event of his Liberal Party.

He is also expected to help stump for mayors in next year's municipal election — whether or not he has his political rights. Riding the Bolsonaro wave in the 2022 general election, his Liberal Party won more congressional seats than any other and became the biggest in both the Lower House and Senate.

Bolsonaro, 68, will continue to wield some political power until the 2026 presidential elections, even if he is declared ineligible to run, said Carlos Melo, a political science professor at Insper University in Sao Paulo.

Nothing is Foreign 27:47 Bibles, beef, and bullets: Why Bolsonaro supporters aren't moving on

"Bolsonaro will be finished as a presidential candidate if he indeed loses this trial," he said. "Many voters would only vote for him, but from the polling we have seen, the vast majority of conservatives and right-leaning voters are ready to look beyond Bolsonaro and pick any other candidate, even if not supported by him."

For the time being, though, Bolsonaro's ineligibility could throw Brazil's right-wing political hierarchy into disarray.