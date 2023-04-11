Manhattan district attorney sues Republican Jim Jordan over Trump prosecution

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, accusing the Republican of a "transparent campaign to intimidate and attack" him over his prosecution of former U.S. president Donald Trump.

Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the chair of the House judiciary committee, has or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg's handling of the Trump case.

In recent weeks, the committee issued a subpoena seeking testimony from a former prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, who previously oversaw the Trump investigation. The committee has also sought documents and testimony about the case from Bragg and his office. Bragg has rejected those requests.

The judiciary committee is scheduled to hold a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it alleges are Bragg's "pro-crime, anti-victim" policies. The District Attorney's office, however, points to statistics showing that violent crime in Manhattan has dropped since Bragg took office in January 2022.

Bragg, in his lawsuit, said he's taking legal action "in response to an unprecedentedly brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation" of Trump.

A request for comment from Jordan was not immediately returned.

Jordan, chair of the House judiciary committee, has been issuing subpoenas as part of an investigaiton into Bragg's handling of the Trump case. (Nathan Howard/Reuters)

Trump was indicted March 30 on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 presidential campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters.

He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment last week in Manhattan. Republicans have been railing against Bragg even before Trump's indictment.

Jordan has issued a series of letters and subpoenas to individuals involved with the case. Pomerantz refused to voluntarily co-operate with the committee's request last month at the instruction of Bragg's office, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jordan sees Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who were top deputies tasked with running the investigation on a day-to-day basis, as catalysts for Bragg's decision to move ahead with the hush money case.