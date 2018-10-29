The man accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue shootings on the weekend was released from hospital and turned over to authorities for his court appearance today on charges he killed 11 people and wounded six.

Robert Gregory Bowers, 46, who was wounded in a gun battle with police at the Tree of Life synagogue, arrived at the downtown federal courthouse less than two hours after his release from Allegheny General Hospital, according to U.S. marshals. A government car with a wheelchair visible inside could be seen arriving earlier.

Scott Brady, U.S. attorney for the western District of Pennsylvania, said Monday that Bowers was detained without bond.

Bowers spoke with lawyers before the judge took the bench, going over documents and confirming his identity to the judge. He accepted a court-appointed defender.

"Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the victims' families and with the community," Brady said after the brief appearance. "Rest assured, we have a team of prosecutors working hard to ensure that justice is done."

The Anti-Defamation League called the killings the deadliest U.S. attack on Jews.

Federal prosecutors set in motion plans to seek the death penalty against Bowers, who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews during the rampage and later told police, "I just want to kill Jews" and that "all these Jews need to die."

The youngest of the 11 dead was 54, the oldest 97. The toll included a husband and wife, professors, dentists and physicians.

The first funeral — for Cecil Rosenthal and his younger brother, David — was set for Tuesday.

'It breaks my heart'

Survivors, meanwhile, began offering harrowing accounts of the mass shooting Saturday inside Tree of Life.

Barry Werber said he found himself hiding in a dark storage closet as the gunman tore through the building and opened fire.

"I don't know why he thinks the Jews are responsible for all the ills in the world, but he's not the first and he won't be the last," Werber, 76, said Sunday. "Unfortunately, that's our burden to bear. It breaks my heart."

A man reacts at a makeshift memorial outside the Tree of Life synagogue on Monday, two days after the deadly shooting. (Cathal McNaughton/Reuters)

The weekend massacre — which took place less than a week and a half before the midterm elections — heightened tensions around the country, coming just a day after the arrest of the Florida man accused of sending a wave of pipe bombs to critics of President Donald Trump.

The mail bomb attacks and the bloodshed in Pittsburgh set off debate over whether the corrosive political rhetoric in Washington and beyond contributed to the violence and whether Trump himself bears any blame.

Over the course of a half-dozen tweets on Monday morning, Trump did not mention the synagogue attack. The president reasserted, as he did last week in the wake of a spree of pipe bomb mailings, that the media was partly to blame for what he viewed as inaccurate reporting. He referred to the "fake news media" as "the true enemy of the people."

This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers, the suspect in the deadly shooting. Bowers was a trucker who didn't seem to make much of an impression to neighbours, but who is believed to have been anti-Semitic presence in online forums. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP)

Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers told CNN that Trump would be welcome to visit the synagogue, but on the same network on Monday morning, the former president of the synagogue, Lynnette Lederman, strongly disagreed.

"I do not welcome this president to my city," Lederman said. "He is the purveyor of hate speech."

The attack has spurred a number of fundraising efforts. A crowdfunding campaign called Muslims Unite for Pittsburgh Synagogue raised more than $90,000 for survivors and families, while a fundraiser led by a graduate student in Washington had taken in nearly $545,000 as of Monday morning, with funds to go to the congregation.

Bowers killed eight men and three women before a tactical police team tracked him down and shot him, authorities said.

He apparently posted an anti-Semitic message on a social media account linked to him just a few minutes before the rampage.

Six people were injured, including four officers.

It wasn't clear whether Bowers has an attorney to speak on his behalf. A message left with the federal public defender's office in Pittsburgh wasn't returned.

'My holy place has been defiled'

Speaking at a vigil in Pittsburgh on Sunday night, Jeffrey Myers said about a dozen people had gathered in the main sanctuary when Bowers walked in and began shooting. Seven of his congregants were killed, he said.

"My holy place has been defiled," he said.

In the basement, four members of New Light were just starting to pray — with two others in the kitchen — when they heard crashing coming from upstairs, looked out the door and saw a body on the staircase, Werber recalled in an interview at his home.

Rabbi Jonathan Perlman closed the door and pushed them into a large supply closet, he said. As gunshots echoed upstairs, Werber called 911 but was afraid to say anything, for fear of making any noise.

When the shots subsided, he said, another congregant, Melvin Wax, opened the door, only to be shot.

In darkness

"There were three shots, and he falls back into the room where we were," he said. "The gunman walks in."

Apparently unable to see Werber and the other congregants in the darkness, Bowers walked back out.

Werber called the gunman "a maniac" and "a person who has no control of his baser instincts."

Bowers shot his victims with an AR-15, used in many of the nation's mass shootings, and three handguns, all of which he owned legally and had a license to carry, according to a law enforcement official who wasn't authorized to discuss the investigation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Bowers was a long-haul trucker who worked for himself, U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Sunday. Little else was known about the suspect, who had no apparent criminal record.

Bowers was charged with 11 state counts of criminal homicide, six counts of aggravated assault and 13 counts of ethnic intimidation. He was also charged in a 29-count federal criminal complaint that included counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death — a federal hate crime — and using a firearm to commit murder.

Of the six survivors, four remained in the hospital Sunday night, and two — including a 40-year-old officer — were in critical condition.

Gab.com, a social media site popular with far-right extremists, where Bowers had a profile, was offline Monday.

Gab wrote it had been "systematically no-platformed by App Stores, multiple hosting providers, and several payment processors," including PayPal.