Dozens of Boston-area houses burning after suspected gas explosions

A series of gas explosions caused fires at dozens of homes across three communities north of Boston on Thursday, forcing entire neighbourhoods to evacuate as crews scramble to douse the flames and shut off gas and electric lines in an attempt to prevent further damage.

Massachusetts State Police say at least 39 fires erupted Thursday afternoon in the communities of Lawrence, Andover and North Andover.

Troopers have been dispatched to those communities to secure scenes and help traffic that has snarled roads as panicked residents attempt to flee their neighbourhoods amid the afternoon rush hour.

Joseph Solomon, the police chief in nearby Methuen, who responded to a call for help from Lawrence, said there are so many fires "you can't even see the sky."

At least four people are being treated for injuries. Lawrence General Hospital says it has treated four victims with fire-related injuries but did not immediately release their conditions or the severity of the injuries.

The cause wasn't immediately clear. The Columbia Gas company had announced earlier Thursday that it would be upgrading gas lines in neighbourhoods across the state, including the area where the explosions happened.

It was not clear whether work was happening there Thursday, and a spokeswoman did not immediately comment.

Updated plotting of confirmed fires and explosions by MSP Watch Center. 39 locations confirmed thus far. Number will grow. New responses ongoing. Reminder: all residents of Lawrence/Andover/N Andover who have Columbia Gas must evacuate, as should anyone else who smells gas. <a href="https://t.co/IwD4phgTfu">pic.twitter.com/IwD4phgTfu</a> —@MassStatePolice

Residents in the affected towns of Lawrence/North Andover/Andover who have gas service from Columbia Gas should evacuate their homes immediately if they have not already done so. Gas lines are currently being depressurized by the company it will take some time. —@MassStatePolice

Town officials in Andover are advising all residents and businesses to evacuate and to shut off their gas, if they know how to safely. The town of 35,000 residents is about 40 kilometres north of Boston near the New Hampshire border.

In neighbouring North Andover, town official Phil Decologero said that his entire neighbourhood had gathered in the street, afraid to enter homes. He warned anyone with concerns to leave their houses and head to North Andover High School, which is being set up as a gathering point.

"It's definitely a scary situation at the moment," he said. "It's pretty severe."

Police estimate more than 20 homes across three communities north of Boston were set on fire after a series of gas explosions, forcing entire neighbourhoods to evacuate. (NBC)

Entire neighbourhoods were being evacuated in Lawrence. City Councillor Marc Laplante said authorities were shutting off electric power and urging residents in the Colonial Heights area to head to Parthum elementary and middle schools.

"People need to get out of this area safely, and it's really difficult because the traffic right now is horrendous," he said.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said staff members were heading to Lawrence, Andover and North Andover, along with state fire investigators.