Boris Johnson says U.K. will submit concrete Brexit proposals

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Tuesday "this is the moment when the rubber hits the road," as his government prepared at last to make firm proposals for a new divorce deal with the European Union.

The U.K. is due to leave the 28-nation bloc at the end of this month, and EU leaders are growing impatient with the U.K.'s failure to set out detailed plans for maintaining an open border between Northern Ireland and Ireland — the key sticking point to a deal.

The U.K. plans to send them to Brussels within days of the governing Conservative Party conference ending in Manchester, northern England, on Wednesday. Johnson said details would be disclosed "very soon."

Johnson said the U.K. will leave the EU on the scheduled Oct. 31 date, with or without a deal on the terms. An agreement between the EU and his predecessor, Theresa May, was rejected three times by Parliament, largely because of opposition to the "backstop," an insurance policy designed to ensure there is no return to customs posts or other infrastructure on the Irish border.

An open border underpins both the local economy and Northern Ireland's peace process.

Brexit supporters oppose the backstop because it would keep the U.K. tightly bound to EU trade rules in order to avoid customs checks — limiting its ability to strike new trade deals around the world.

"There is no point in doing Brexit if you stay locked in the customs union and locked in the single market with no say," Johnson told the BBC.

He didn't say what the proposed alternative is. So far, the U.K. has floated the idea of a common area for livestock and agricultural products, plus largely untested "technological solutions." The EU said that is inadequate.

Ireland's deputy prime minister also rejected an idea floated in preliminary U.K. papers for customs posts a few kilometres away from the border.

Simon Coveney called the idea a "non-starter" and tweeted:

Non-Paper = Non-Starter. Time the EU had a serious proposal from the UK Govt if a <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Brexit?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Brexit</a> deal is to be achievable in October. NI and IRE deserves better! —@simoncoveney

Johnson said the idea wouldn't be included in the U.K.'s submission.

"That's not what we're proposing at all," he said.

A 'very bumpy' no-deal Brexit

A U.K. transport minister said a no-deal Brexit will be "very bumpy" and could result in the flow of goods through the country's largest sea port being cut in half.

George Freeman said "we could be looking at a 50 per cent disruption to trade across the Straits of Dover" between England and France.

He said the government plans to make medicines and essential commodities a priority, and is setting aside extra capacity on ferries.

But Freeman told an audience at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester that much of the outcome depends on the goodwill of France and how strictly it enforces checks on vehicles.

"We are planning for something we don't control."