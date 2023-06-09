Content
Boris Johnson resigns as MP after learning he will be sanctioned for misleading U.K. Parliament

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson says he's quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament.
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson leaves his house in London in March 22. Johnson said Friday he's quitting as a lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament. (Alberto Pezzali/The Associated Press)

Johnson quit after receiving the results of an investigation by lawmakers over misleading statements he made to Parliament about a slew of gatherings in government buildings that breached pandemic lockdown rules.

In a statement, he accused opponents of trying to drive him out.

Johnson quit as prime minister in 2022 amid multiple scandals but, until now, remained a lawmaker.

