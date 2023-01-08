Supporters of ex-president Bolsonaro storm Brazil's Congress

Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress in the capital Brasilia on Sunday, climbing on top of its roof and breaking the glass in its windows.

Other demonstrators were gathering outside the presidential palace and Supreme Court, although it was not immediately clear whether they had managed to break into the buildings.

The incidents, which recalled the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, come just a week after leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in on Jan. 1.

Bolsonaro's supporters have been protesting against Lula's electoral win since Oct. 30, blocking roads, setting vehicles on fire and gathering outside military buildings, asking the armed forces to intervene.

Police in riot gear face off against supporters of Brazil's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, as they demonstrate outside Brazil’s National Congress in the capital, Brasilia, on Sunday. (Adriano Machado/Reuters)

More to come