Brazil's Bolsonaro backs off comments about Supreme Court justice

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday said he never intended to attack any branch of the government, comments that boosted markets as he sought to defuse a dispute with the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, as pro-Bolsonaro marches took place across Brazil, the president called on Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes to step down and said he would no longer comply with his rulings, deepening a rift with the judiciary.

But on Thursday, as his supporters blocked highways across Brazil, threatening key export routes, and as fallout mounted, Bolsonaro put out an statement seeking to smooth things over with the justices he has accused of preventing him from governing.

The embattled far-right leader and former army captain said his occasional strong language came from "the heat of the moment" and any problems with the justices should be resolved in court.

Brazil's currency strengthened dramatically after his statement, closing 1.8 per cent stronger against the U.S. dollar. After losing four per cent on Wednesday in the wake of the controversial comments, Brazil's Bovespa stock index rebounded 1.7 per cent on Thursday following his sudden moderation in tone.

Bolsonaro's poll numbers have slipped as he has overseen the world's second deadliest coronavirus outbreak, nearly double-digit inflation and stubborn unemployment levels ahead of next year's presidential election.