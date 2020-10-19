Luis Arce set to win Bolivia presidential election, returning socialists to power

Bolivian presidential candidate Carlos Mesa of Comunidad Ciudadana conceded the election on Monday after fast counts of the vote showed a strong win for the socialist candidate Luis Arce.

"The result of the quick count is very strong and very clear," Mesa said at a news conference after the socialist party had claimed victory in the early hours of the morning, despite the official count still in its early stages.

"The difference between the first candidate and the Comunidad Ciudadana (Civic Community) is wide and it is up to us, those of us who believe in democracy, to recognize that there has been a winner in this election."

Arce's win puts the left-wing party of Evo Morales back into power.

"All the data known so far indicates that there has been a victory for the Movement for Socialism," Morales, who handpicked Arce and has been closely advising the campaign, said in a news conference in Buenos Aires late Sunday night as the initial returns came in.

Carlos Mesa, who became presidential candidate for Comunidad Ciudadana after Jeanine Anez bowed out, has conceded the election to his opponent. (Javier Mamani/Getty Images)

Arce is a former economy minister under Morales.

Conducted amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Sunday's poll was regarded as a test of democracy in the Andean nation after last year's election was annulled after allegations of vote rigging, which sparked bloody protests and led to Morales quitting after almost 14 years in power.

Jeanine Anez, the conservative interim president who took over in a power vacuum last year, said late Sunday that it appeared Arce was the election winner and offered her congratulations. Anez considered running in the election but eventually changed her mind due to low approval ratings.

The election outcome, if confirmed, is chastening for the country's conservatives and will likely bolster the image of Morales, the socialist Indigenous leader whose shadow still looms large over the country despite him living in exile in Argentina since last year's disputed election.

Morales was an iconic and long-lasting figure in a wave of leftist presidents in the region over the last two decades, and the Bolivian election is a litmus test of the left's abiding clout in Latin America.

Ex-president Evo Morales welcomes the results for his Movement for Socialism party, alternately referred to as the Movement Toward Socialism party, at a news conference in Buenos Aires (Juan Mabromata/AFP/Getty Images)

On Sunday, residents of La Paz, a city starkly divided by class and race, had voted peacefully but faced long lines meant to avoid overcrowding inside voting locations. Many had said they worried the election result could lead to more violence.

"I hope everything turns out peacefully and that the next government can also provide the solutions that all Bolivians are hoping for," said David Villarroel, voting in La Paz.