Bodies, flight recorders recovered from burned Russian plane
Russia's transportation minister said 41 bodies were recovered from the burned wreckage of an Aeroflot plane at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport.
Minister Yevgeny Dietrich also told reporters in a Monday briefing that six people who survived the disaster Sunday night were hospitalized.
The plane, a Sukhoi SSJ100, caught fire while making an emergency landing at the airport, after turning back on a flight to Murmansk for unspecified reasons.
Video on Russian TV showed the plane's underside bursting into flames and spewing black smoke after making a hard landing Sunday night. Those who escaped leapt out of the plane down inflatable emergency slides and ran across the tarmac.
Storms were passing through the Moscow area when the regional jet caught fire.
Russia's Investigative Committee said the flight recorders from the plane have been recovered and that investigators are looking into inexperienced pilots, equipment failure and bad weather as possible causes for the disaster.
