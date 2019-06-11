Bodies recovered as Danube River tour boat lifted

Four bodies have been recovered from the sunken Danube River tour boat that was brought to the surface in Hungary's capital on Tuesday.

Rescue personnel could be seen early in the morning on a barge next to the partially raised boat carrying stretchers, each with a body bag on it. Divers continued to search the hull of the boat in the early stages of the lifting procedure.

Nineteen South Korean tourists and a Hungarian crewman were confirmed dead, with eight people still listed as missing after the May 29 collision between the Hableany (Mermaid) and the Viking Sigyn, a much larger river cruise ship in Budapest. Only seven of the 35 people aboard were rescued.

Hungary's interior minister and a South Korean official have visited the accident site at Budapest's Margit Bridge, where rescue crews were using a huge floating crane to lift the sunken tour boat.

After lifting much of the top of the Hableany to the river's surface, rescuers could be seen adding another wire strap to the back of the boat as water was being pumped out of the boat's hull.

The barge was to be handed over to police as part of their investigation into the nighttime collision, which took place during heavy rain.

The captain of the larger vessel, the Viking Sigyn, has been under arrest since June 1.