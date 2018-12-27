A transformer explosion at an electric power station in the New York City borough of Queens on Thursday led police officials to warn people to avoid the area, after social media users posted images of a bright light on the horizon.

"The light you have seen throughout the city appear to have been from a transformer explosion at a Con Ed facility in Queens," the New York Police Department said in an advisory on Twitter to local residents.

"The fire is under control, will update as more info becomes available."

Dozens of people posted photos and video of the strange glow.

The New York Police Department's 114th precinct, which patrols the area, said in a message on Twitter that people should avoid the area around the power plant.

Con Edison confirmed there had been a fire at a power substation in Queens, saying on Twitter that it was working with the New York Fire Department and would provide further details later.

The fire department later confirmed there were no injuries.

Also on Thursday, a power outage at LaGuardia Airport, which is located in Queens, prompted flight cancellations, the New York affiliate of NBC reported. It was not immediately clear if the two events were related.