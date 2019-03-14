Ex-British soldier to be charged in Bloody Sunday murders

A former British soldier is set to be prosecuted in connection with the deaths of two civil rights protesters in Northern Ireland more than 40 years ago, part of an event known as Bloody Sunday.

On Jan. 30, 1972, British troops opened fire during an unauthorized march in the Bogside, a nationalist area of Londonderry. They killed 13 people and wounded 14 others, one of whom died later. The victims were all unarmed Catholics.

One former soldier, identified as Soldier F, was one of 17 former members of the 1st Battalion Parachute Regiment whose actions in Londonderry were being considered for criminal charges.

He is to be charged with two murders and four attempted murders during Bloody Sunday, the event in the U2 song Sunday Bloody Sunday.

The Public Prosecution Service of Northern Ireland said on Thursday there was enough evidence to prosecute Soldier F in the deaths of James Wray and William McKinney. The soldier will also face charges for the attempted murders of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon and Patrick O'Donnell.

The PPS said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute 16 other soldiers and two official IRA men.

The potential for charges follows a decade-long investigation that concluded soldiers killed 13 unarmed demonstrators protesting Britain's detention of suspected Irish nationalists.

The victims' families have called for justice, while supporters of the soldiers say it is unfair for them to face charges decades after the events.