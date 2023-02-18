China's surveillance program has been 'exposed to the world,' says top U.S. diplomat

The top diplomats from the United States and China met on Saturday in the first high-level contact between their countries since the U.S. shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon two weeks ago, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken sending the message that Beijing's surveillance program had been "exposed to the world."

Blinken and Wang Yi, the Chinese Communist Party's most senior foreign policy official, held the talks in Munich, where they were attending an international security conference, according to the U.S. State Department.

"I condemned the incursion of the PRC surveillance balloon and stressed it must never happen again," Blinken said in a tweet, referring to the People's Republic of China.

His spokesperson, Ned Price, said in a statement that Blinken "made clear the United States will not stand for any violation of our sovereignty, and that the PRC's high-altitude surveillance balloon program — which has intruded into the airspace of over 40 countries across five continents — has been exposed to the world," Price said.

U.S. 'not looking for a new Cold War': official

Blinken had cancelled a trip to Beijing earlier this month due to the balloon incident, which has become a major issue of contention between the two countries. A meeting at the conference in Germany had been widely anticipated.

He also told Wang that the U.S. does not seek conflict with China, repeating a standard talking point that the Biden administration has provided since it has come into office.

The suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Feb. 4. Blinken had cancelled a trip to Beijing earlier this month due to the balloon incident, which has become a major issue of contention between the U.S. and China. (Randall Hill/Reuters)

"The United States will compete and will unapologetically stand up for our values and interests, but that we do not want conflict with the PRC and are not looking for a new Cold War," Price said. Blinken "underscored the importance of maintaining diplomatic dialogue and open lines of communication at all times."

In addition to the balloon incident, Price said Blinken had reiterated a warning to China on providing assistance to Russia to help with its war against Ukraine, including assisting Moscow with evading sanctions the West has imposed on Russia.

China insists balloon used for weather research

Earlier Saturday, Wang had renewed Beijing's criticism of the U.S. for shooting down what Washington says was a Chinese spy balloon, arguing that the move did not point to U.S. strength.

Beijing insists the white orb shot down off the Carolina coast on Feb. 4 was just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course due to winds and had only limited "self-steering" capabilities.

Wang Yi, China's director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, speaks at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday. 'The actions don't show that the U.S. is big and strong, but describe the exact opposite,' he said of Washington's decision to shoot down the balloon. (Petr David Josek/The Associated Press)

Wang, the director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, repeated that insistence in a speech at the conference and accused the U.S. of violating international legal norms in destroying the object with a missile fired from an U.S. fighter jet.

"The actions don't show that the U.S. is big and strong, but describe the exact opposite," he said.

Wang also accused the U.S. of denying China's economic advances and seeking to impede its further development.

"What we hope for from the U.S. is a pragmatic and positive approach to China that allows us to work together," he said.

His comments came shortly before an address to the conference by U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris, who didn't mention the balloon controversy or respond to Wang's comments. She stressed the importance of upholding the "international rules-based order."

Harris said Washington is "troubled that Beijing has deepened its relationship with Moscow since the war began" in Ukraine and that "looking ahead, any steps by China to provide lethal support to Russia would only reward aggression, continue the killing and further undermine a rules-based order."