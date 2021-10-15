Bill Clinton's health 'trending in the right direction' but will remain in hospital

Former U.S. president Bill Clinton's health is improving but he will remain in a California hospital for at least another night to receive antibiotics intravenously for a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream, his spokesperson said on Friday.

Clinton, 75, who left office in 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening after suffering from fatigue. He spoke with President Joe Biden on Friday.

The former president's spokesperson, Angel Urena, said that Clinton's white blood count has decreased, indicating his health is improving.

"All health indicators are trending in the right direction, including his white blood count which was decreased significantly," Urena said on Twitter. "In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight."

Since his admission to the intensive care unit at the hospital, Clinton has received fluids along with antibiotics, his doctors said.

Hillary Clinton, second from left, exits the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., on Thursday. (Damian Dovarganes/The Associated Press)

His wife, former secretary of state and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, was at the hospital on Thursday and Friday. The two read books and talked about politics, Urena told Reuters.

It remained unclear when Clinton would be released.

Biden said Clinton would likely go home soon, though it was not clear whether he would be released on Saturday or later.

"He is getting out shortly.… Whether that's tomorrow or the next day, I don't know," Biden told reporters in Connecticut. "He's doing fine. He really is."

Clinton has dealt with heart problems in the past, including a 2004 quadruple bypass surgery and a 2010 procedure to open a blocked artery.