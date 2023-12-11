Biden invites Zelenskyy to White House for talks on Russian invasion, Ukraine's 'urgent needs'

U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to a meeting at the White House on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing war against Russia and the "vital importance" of continued U.S. support of their defence efforts.

The White House said in a statement on Sunday that the two will discuss the "urgent needs" facing Ukraine.

The meeting comes as the White House looks to strike an agreement with Congress that would provide military aid for Ukraine and Israel.

Zelenskyy's office also said Sunday on the Telegram messaging app that the Ukrainian leader would arrive in Washington on Monday and that he would meet Biden during a working visit that would include "a series of meetings and discussions."

Zelenskyy has also been invited to address U.S. senators on Tuesday at 9 a.m. ET in the U.S. Capitol, a Senate leadership aide said on Sunday.

A private meeting between Zelenskyy and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson will also be held in the Capitol on Tuesday, Johnson spokesman Raj Shah said in an email to Reuters.

Key topics during Zelenskyy's visit would include defence co-operation between the United States and Ukraine, "particularly through joint projects on the production of weapons and air defence systems, as well as the co-ordination of efforts between our countries in the coming year," Zelenskyy's office said.