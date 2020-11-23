Biden's presidential transition can formally begin, U.S. agency says

The U.S. federal agency that must sign off on the presidential transition told president-elect Joe Biden on Monday that he can formally begin the transition process.

"I take this role seriously and, because of recent developments involving legal challenges and certifications of election results, am transmitting this letter today to make those resources and services available to you," General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy wrote in a letter to Biden.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the election, took to Twitter shortly after the report emerged to say that he is "recommending that Emily and her team do what needs to be done with regard to initial protocols, and have told my team to do the same."However, in a series of tweets, Trump also said "our case strongly continues, we will keep up the good fight, and I believe we will prevail!"

