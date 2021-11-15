Joe Biden signs $1 trillion US infrastructure bill
'America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,' U.S. president says
U.S. President Joe Biden signed his $1 trillion US infrastructure deal into law Monday on the White House lawn, hailing it as an example of what bipartisanship can achieve.
The president hopes to use the law to build back his popularity, and says it will deliver jobs, clean water, high-speed internet and a clean energy future.
Support for Biden has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.
A smattering of Republican lawmakers were on hand for what might be one of the last celebratory displays of bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.
WATCH | U.S. President Joe Biden promises to find ways to lower inflation:
"My message to the American people is this: America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better," Biden said.
